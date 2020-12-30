Vail man in custody after early morning shooting

A Vail man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting at Lion’s Ridge Apartment Homes, 1265 N. Frontage Road in Vail.

Robert Fergus-Jean, 37, of Vail, was taken into custody and is being held in the Eagle County Detention Facility for attempted second-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, first-degree assault and other firearms charges, according to a town of Vail news release.

Vail Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Lion’s Ridge Apartment Homes at 1:18 a.m. and found a male suffering from two, non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two roommates in their apartment, and no other injuries were reported by neighboring tenants, according to the town.

The victim, also a 37-year-old male, was transported to Vail Health hospital for medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation by Vail Police. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Greg Schwartz at 970-479-2209 or gschwartz@vailgov.com.

