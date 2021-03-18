Vail PD asking for help identifying hit and run suspect

Photo courtesy of Vail Police.



Vail Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man driving a white panel van who reportedly collided with the rear end of an Audi fueling up at the West Vail Shell gas station on Wednesday, March 10.

The incident occurred at about 10:56 p.m., according to Vail Police.

The driver of the van — a man reported to be approximately 25-30 years old with long brown hair, wearing a rainbow colored jacket, gray hat, black pants and brown moccasins — engaged in a verbal argument with the owner of the damaged Audi and then left the area without providing his required information. The van appeared to be a delivery or construction van with no identifying markers or windows on the sides or rear, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Deering at 970-479-2201 or ndeering@vailgov.com .