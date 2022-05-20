Vail police arrest resident in hit-and-run case

Vail resident Allison Lanes faces several charges related to a May 16 hit-and-run incident.

Town of Vail/courtesy photo

The Vail Police Department has made an arrest in a May 16 hit-and-run incident that injured a town resident.

Officers on May 16 responded to and investigated an incident involving a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 501 North Frontage Road. The vehicle and driver left the scene but were located a short time later. The pedestrian, a 25-year-old resident of Vail, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Vail Health Hospital.

Investigators on May 20 consulted with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Allison Lanes, 31, a Vail resident who was the driver of the vehicle at the time the incident occurred. Lanes turned herself in and was booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility on charges of vehicular assault, attempted vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, driving on a sidewalk, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries, and failing to report an accident.

This investigation continues. If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, contact the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201.