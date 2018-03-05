Vail Police arrest two men with $20K in stolen goods stashed in economy car

VAIL — Two men allegedly stole more than $20,000 in merchandise from luxury shops in Vail and then got caught when they stashed it in an economy car.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, March 4, Vail Police received a shoplifting report from the Tommy Bowers Ski Shop in the Solaris Plaza. Store staffers said two men stole $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Police soon learned that two men had been targeting high-end retail stores, allegedly stealing ski apparel and accessories and storing the stolen items in their vehicle, a white Kia Soul.

After the suspects were identified by the store employees, Vail Police Officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop

Vail Police say they suspect the two men stole more than $20,000 worth of items from multiple other locations. Police are working to identify those retailers.

The alleged thieves had pretty good taste, reportedly targeting brands including Altrec clothing, Garmin electronics, North Face clothing and accessories, Arc'teryx clothing and Kjus ski clothing.

The two men, Bounkhong Phongboupha, 39, of Pinole, Califronia, and Alan Badasack Phongboupha, 27, of Thornton, are charged with second-degree burglary, theft, criminal impersonation and criminal possession of identification.

They're being held in the Eagle County jail and make their first court appearance Tuesday, March 6, before Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez.

Police are looking for additional information about the two men's movements through the state, other stolen property or the travels of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jesse Rector at jrector@vailgov.com or 970-479-2339.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.