Vail Police ask for help identifying assault suspect

Vail Police are asking for the public's help identifying this suspect in a March 27 assault on a town bus.

Photo courtesy of Vail Police

Vail Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly choked another passenger on a town of Vail bus at about 3:18 p.m. last Saturday.

Police responded to the area of Bighorn Park, at 4825 Meadow Dr. in East Vail, after hearing from a witness who indicated that a man had choked another passenger on the town bus.

Security footage showed the man, armed with a knife, walked up behind another passenger and attempted to choke the passenger with his left arm while placing the knife at the passenger’s throat with his right arm. The passenger was able to get away safely, police said.

Police are asking for help identifying people who may have been on the bus and witnessed the incident or can identify any of the involved parties. People with information are asked to contact Officer Clausen at 970-479-2201 or bclausen@vailgov.com , or message Vail Police on Facebook.