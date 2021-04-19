Vail Police ask for help identifying property damage suspect

Vail Police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, suspected of damaging a gate in the Vail Transportation Center early Saturday morning.

Vail Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of damaging a gate in the Vail Transportation Center early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at about 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found an exit gate detached from the mount sitting on the ground. Security footage shows a man walking through the parking structure, intentionally lifting the gate and breaking it from the mounting post. The man left the area and was not located, according to police.

The man is described as wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket, a light colored shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201 or contact it via Facebook.