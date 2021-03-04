Vail Police caution against ski pass fraud

Vail Police on Wednesday said they have seen a surge in fraudulent ski pass violations since Jan. 1, with 25 people receiving a summons for using or attempting to use another person’s ski pass.

Using another person’s ski pass can have criminal consequences and potentially bar the unauthorized user from skiing the entire season.

Once fraudulent use is identified, suspects are either issued a summons into court and released or arrested, depending on the circumstances. The charge carries a maximum fine of up to $2,650 and up to 180 days in jail, the police department said.

According to police, Vail Resorts is the only authorized retailer of ski passes on Vail Mountain. Police also caution against purchasing lift tickets from any site other than an authorized Vail Resorts retailer. Authorized lift tickets, COVID-19 protocols and pass holder reservation information can be found on the Vail Resorts website at http://www.vail.com .