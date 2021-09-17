Vail Police Chief now the president of international group

Dwight Henninger is the chief of police for the town of Vail.

Courtesy photo

Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger has been sworn in as the president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police following a virtual ceremony that was broadcast Sept. 13. Henninger will remain chief in Vail while heading up the 31,000-member organization with representation from 168 countries.

First elected to the group’s Executive Board in 2017, Henninger will serve as president until October 2022. As president, Henninger will lead the group’s board of directors and serve as its primary spokesperson. This includes addressing national and international forums, providing expert testimony before Congress and other government bodies, conducting media interviews and representing the global law enforcement profession in meetings with key policy makers.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police chiefs. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, the group is a leader in global policing, committed to advancing safer communities through thoughtful, progressive police leadership. Since 1893, the association has been serving communities worldwide by speaking out on behalf of law enforcement and advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide.

Through research, programming, and training opportunities, the International Association of Chiefs of Police prepares current and emerging police leaders — and the agencies and communities they serve — by addressing the most pressing issues, threats and challenges of the day.

For more information, go to TheIACP.org .