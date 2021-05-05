Vail Police hosting catalytic converter theft prevention event Saturday

Facing increasing thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles locally and nationally, Vail Police Department is hosting a community event Saturday, where free tracking kits will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vail Mountain School parking lot in East Vail.

The police department said it has taken 17 reports of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in Vail since December 2019. Thieves target the converters — which reduce vehicle emissions — for the precious metals found inside them.

The department has acquired 50 tracking kits that will be made available at the event, and will also be helping with public education, crime prevention tips and vehicle registration.

The tracking kits, from Protech DNA, consist of a clear gel that contains micro-dots. The micro-dots have a serial number which can be associated with a vehicle identification number, and if the catalytic converter is stolen, the micro-dots may lead to its recovery and provide law enforcement with information to assist in combating thefts, the police department said.

For more information about the event, contact Sgt. Chris Botkins at 970-479-2222 or cbotkins@vailgov.com .