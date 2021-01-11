Vail Police ID suspect in assault over face mask

Vail Police announced on Monday they have identified Bryan Conklin, 52, of Avon, as the suspect in a Dec. 23 assault that centered around the effectiveness of a face mask.

Conklin has been summonsed and released on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault, according to the police department. He is scheduled to appear in court April 11.

According to police, the disagreement occurred near Bridge Street and Gore Creek Drive and centered around the effectiveness of the assault victim’s face mask, a winter neck gaiter, and whether it was too loose to be effective, with Conklin allegedly striking the victim in the face before fleeing the scene.

In a news release, Vail Police thanked the public for helping to identify Conklin from surveillance video footage. The police department is also reminding people that facial coverings are required in Vail and Lionshead villages and their associated parking structures.

