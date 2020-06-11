Vail Police identify suspects in April vehicle theft; suspect in May bike theft still at large

The Vail Police Department has identified the two suspects involved in the theft of a vehicle and two high-end mountain bikes at the Fall Ridge Condominiums in April. Arrest warrants have been issued for Kathrine Elizabeth Steele, 29, of Englewood, and David Daniel Boyle, 42, of Westminster.

On April 27, two individuals were captured on surveillance video entering the condominium complex in East Vail. They left with two mountain bikes valued at $3,300 each and stole a 2019 Ford Ranger truck belonging to a resident of the complex. After numerous weeks of investigation, the Ford Ranger was recovered in Englewood. At the time of the truck’s recovery, the female suspect was identified and located in Englewood. After being interviewed, the investigation alleges Steele committed the thefts from Fall Ridge Condominiums, as well as a burglary that occurred in Vail in November. The suspect was also implicated in numerous other crimes in both Eagle County and the Front Range area after a search warrant was conducted on the recovered Ford Ranger.

Steele was not taken into custody at the time of her interview because her charges did not meet the COVID-19 requirements at the jail.

Through further investigation, the male suspect, Boyle, was also identified and has yet to be located at this time. The two bikes stolen from Fall Ridge Condominiums have not been recovered.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The arrest warrants issued for the two suspects include charges for 18 felonies and 5 misdemeanors, including theft, aggravated auto theft, burglary, possession of financial devices and identity documents, and conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lachlan Crawford, 970-479-2134 or the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2200. All information can be made anonymously.

Vail Police investigating bike theft

On May 29, The Vail Police Department was dispatched to a bicycle theft that occurred at the Vail Transportation Center at approximately 5:45 p.m. Stationary security cameras captured the victim parking a Cannondale Synapse road bike. Shortly after, a male subject watches the bike for several minutes before taking the bike and leaving the area. The bike was valued at $2,000.

Vail Police Department is looking for help identifying the man in this photograph.

Vail Police Department

If you can identify the male shown in the photograph, or have any information on this incident, please message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Detective Angela Sommer at asommer@vailgov.com.