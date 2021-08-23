Vail police investigate graffiti at Red Sandstone parking garage

After reviewing security camera footage, the pictured individual was recorded drawing the graffiti on Aug. 8 at the Red Sandstone Parking Garage.

On Friday, Aug. 20, a town of Vail employee reported graffiti on the Red Sandstone parking garage at 559 North Frontage Road. The graffiti was located on the second level by the west end stairwell. The following was written on the wall in large letters: “NO1,” “1992” and “ONE 1992”

After reviewing security camera footage, the pictured individual was recorded drawing the graffiti on Aug. 8. The subject is described as thin build, black shoulder length curly hair, black long-sleeve undershirt, blue button-down shirt, black pants, black shoes and wearing a camouflage backpack.

Just last week, a Bridge Street business owner also noticed some graffiti on her establishment. She told the Vail Daily that this was the first graffiti incident on the building to occur in its long local history.

According to an email from Vail Police Commander Ryan Kennedy, the town typically sees “so little graffiti that any graffiti is an increase.”

Since July 1, the Vail Police Department has had three reports of “graffiti” in the town, Kennedy wrote.

If you recognize this person, please contact Officer Balderas with the Vail Police Department at 970-479-2201.

The Vail Police Department notes that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.