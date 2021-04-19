Vail Police looking for leads in assault case

Vail Police are asking for help identifying this person, who may have information about an assault near the Vail Transportation Center at about 12:05 a.m. April 10.

Vail Police Department

Vail Police are asking for help identifying people who may have information about a verbal argument that escalated into a fight between two groups near the Vail Transportation Center at 241 S. Frontage Road East on Saturday, April 10.

Two individuals were assaulted and injured during the incident, which occurred at about 12:05 a.m., according to police.

One of the two groups stayed at the scene and met with police. The other group left the scene and police were unable to locate them.

According to police, the individuals pictured in the surveillance video may have information about the incident or the identity of the subjects involved in the assault. People who can identify any of the subjects or who have any information about the incident are asked to call Officer Dan Wylie at 970-479-2201.