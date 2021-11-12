Vail police offering ski gear registration service

Officers from the Vail Police Department are inviting community members to join them Nov. 20 for a ski and snowboard registration event between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Gondola One in Vail Village. Officers will be on hand to register your equipment while you enjoy some complimentary hot chocolate.

Registering your skis or snowboard with the Vail Police Department can aid in their recovery if they are stolen. Officers will record your serial number and the equipment’s identifying characteristics, then store the information in the department’s record keeping system.

The Vail Police Department has seen a rise in ski and snowboard thefts over the past few years and can also offer tips and advice to help safeguard your equipment.

For more information, contact Sgt. Christopher Botkins, 970-479-2222 or cbotkins@vailgov.com .