Vail Police searching for criminal mischief suspect

Vail Police are asking for the public's help identifying this man.



Vail Police are searching for an unidentified white man who reportedly walked into the La Cantina restaurant at at Vail Transportation Center at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday and began threatening one of the patrons.

The victim did not know the suspect and appeared to be targeted randomly, police said. The suspect became increasingly aggressive and twice attempted to assault the victim with chairs, damaging property belonging to the restaurant, and brandished a switchblade-style knife and threatened the victim before fleeing on foot, according to police.

The suspect is described as 25-30 years old and approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with bright blue eyes, dark brown facial hair and blonde dreadlocks. He was wearing a black hoodie, jean jacket, black pants, and black and white sneakers, and carrying a black satchel. A witness also reported the suspect has a black star tattooed on his right cheek.

People who can identify the man shown in the surveillance photos or have any information on the incident are asked to message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Officer Craig Westering at cwestering@vailgov.com or 970-479-2201.