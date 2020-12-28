Vail Police seek help identifying assault suspect

Vail Police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, suspected of an assault on Dec. 23.

Special to the Daily

Vail Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected in a Dec. 23 assault case.

The physical altercation occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. near Bridge Street and Gore Creek Drive. It allegedly began as a result of the victim not wearing a face covering in Vail Village, when the unidentified offender struck the victim in the face before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact Officer John Coates at 970-479-2200 or jcoates@vailgov.com.

Vail Police are also reminding everyone that facial coverings are required throughout Vail Village and Lionshead, including in parking structures.

