Vail Police seeking public’s help in assault investigation
At approximately 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Vail Police Department responded to an assault that occurred in the 200 block of E. Meadow Drive in front of Pazzo’s Pizzeria in Vail Village. Officers found a 24-year-old male, unconscious with head trauma, who was later transferred to a Denver area hospital for advanced care. Circumstances surrounding the assault and offenders is unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Randy Braucht at 979-479-2339, or via email at rbraucht@vailgov.com.
