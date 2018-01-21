Vail Police seeking West Vail McDonald’s armed robbery suspect, a white male
January 21, 2018
VAIL — Police are seeking a man who robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
At 6:04 a.m. Sunday, January 21, the man walked into the dining room of the West Vail McDonald's restaurant, 2171 N. Frontage Rd. West. For a minute or two he stood near the cash register, looking at the menu boards above the counter.
He finally pulled a handgun from his front right jacket pocket and pointed it at the cashier's face, demanding money from the cash register.
Vail Police say the man is a white male, 5-feet 10-inches to 6-feet tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds.
He was wearing a black jacket with gray patches on the shoulders, camouflage pants, black sneakers and a dark colored hat. The suspect fled on foot, and headed west.
Police believe the man is armed with a semi-automatic style handgun.
Vail Police are advising anyone who comes into contact with the suspect not to approach or interact with him, and to call 911 and report his location immediately.
Anyone with information or questions is asked to call Vail Police Detective Sgt. Luke Causey at 970-470-2372 or lcausey@vailgov.com.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
