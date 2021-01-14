Vail Police trying to identify “shot-lifter”

Vail Police are asking for the public's help identifying this woman, who reportedly stole two bottles of tequila from the West Vail Liquor Mart on Jan. 10



VAIL — Vail Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have shoplifted two bottles of tequila from the West Vail Liquor Mart during the early afternoon hours of Sunday, Jan. 10.

According to police, surveillance video showed the woman deliberately avoiding the store’s cash registers as she walked out with the bottles.

People with information are asked to message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Officer Eric Bonta at 970-479-2201 or ebonta@vailgov.com.