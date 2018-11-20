Vail Valley counterfeiter cops to genuine crime. Valerie Demarco sentenced to 10 years in forgery scheme
November 20, 2018
Reporter's note: A story published in September about Valerie DeMarco incorrectly stated that she had been sentenced at that time. She pleaded guilty in September, and was sentenced Nov. 14.
EAGLE — Valerie DeMarco will spend 10 years in prison for her part in a counterfeiting scheme.
DeMarco and Jebez Parker counterfeited U.S. currency and passed it at retailers on a circle tour between Colorado Springs and Glenwood Springs.
She and Parker landed in the Eagle County jail because some of those retailers were in Avon.
For that, and because it's not her first criminal offense, DeMarco was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman.
Parker was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison.
Recommended Stories For You
She apologized to the court for the decisions she has made, and said she is trying to turn her life around. She takes responsibility for her actions, O'Connor said.
"Her life seemed normal, then went off the rails … way off the rails in her case," prosecutors said during DeMarco's sentencing hearing.
She'll spend up to 10 years in prison — two five-year sentences to be served consecutively.
Prosecutors said DeMarco has open cases in six other Colorado counties stemming from the enterprise with Parker.
"Counterfeiting is not a victimless crime, but causes businesses to lose money. Those losses might cause a business to close, but somebody has to foot the bill," said Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown.
Finding funny money
Police say that in counterfeiting operations, real money is bleached with household chemicals, such as oven cleaner, to remove the ink. A new denomination is then printed on the paper, so a $5 bill can become a $50 bill. Money counterfeited by that method can be tough to detect because markers used to detect fake money sometimes don't pick up on the fakes, since the paper is authentic, police said.
Prosecutors say Parker was staying in a Glenwood Springs motel when police there found various denominations of bills hanging to dry in his motel room, they said.
Parker protested that he had no idea the counterfeit bills were hanging in his room.
During one of his earlier court appearances, Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum trotted out arrest warrants from Nebraska, Idaho, Indiana, Garfield County and Avon.
Counterfeiting costs
Brown said that by several estimates, counterfeit currency costs U.S. businesses some $250 billion annually, and nearly 750,000 jobs.
"Because of those grim statistics and their impact on the economy, the District Attorney's office will prosecute these crimes to the full extent of the law. Because of our access to I-70, a national thoroughfare, it is not unusual for our district to suffer losses connected to counterfeiting," Brown said.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
Trending In: Crime
- Woman found in Vail Dumpster requests exclusion of police testimony from trial, scheduled for February
- Former town of Vail employee charged with soliciting child prostitute in Glenwood Springs
- Catherine Kelley’s murderer pleads guilty to killing Vail Valley woman, says he ‘hates’ what he did
- Accused Vail Valley murderer Leigha Ackerson to get psychiatric exam in state prison mental hospital
- Spencer Sterling, accused of setting two fires in Beaver Creek, found incompetent to stand trial
Trending Sitewide
- Biggest piece of Vail Valley real estate business is now a higher price range
- Vail Valley-based Hackernoon using equity crowdfunding to fuel new growth
- Eagle County struggles with record number of suicide deaths in 2018
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife sends public reminder after sickly mountain lion kitten removed from private home
- Vail’s Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom by huge margin