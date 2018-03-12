Vail Valley man, 53, gets three years in prison for indecent exposure to teens

EAGLE — An Eagle County man did not stop exposing himself to teenagers, so a judge Monday, March 12, sent him to prison for three years.

Brian Strickland, 53, exposed himself to teenagers, then blamed it on a hernia, said Kathleen Noone, Deputy District Attorney prosecuting the case. He also tended to be involved with church groups.

"He is using Christian activities as a way to be around these children," Noone said.

It's a pattern of behavior that began in 1983 with three cases and continued through last year. Strickland has been picked up on other occasions, Noone said.

"I have to stand before Jesus Christ some day and give an account for this. What I did was wrong," Strickland said during Monday's sentencing hearing.

Strickland was exposing himself at a high school, where students called him "creepy" and did not want to work at certain concession stands because he would be there, Noone said.

He was involved in mentoring students, which violated his bond because it placed him in contact with people 18 years old and younger, Noone said.

"There is a lot about this case that's disturbing," Noone said.

Noone asked for 18 months in state prison on each of two charges, the maximum sentence.

District Court Judge Russell Granger granted that maximum sentence.

Strickland's defense attorney, Jim Fahrenholz, said Strickland has been working a steady job and wants to stop drinking.

Strickland apologized to his victims for his actions.

"They were wrong; that should have never happened. I'm very sorry for my actions. I wish that night never happened. I wish I could take that back," Strickland told Judge Granger.

He said will get counseling while he is incarcerated.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.