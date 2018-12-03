Vail Valley stabbing suspect may forego trial; suspect may take a plea deal
December 3, 2018
EAGLE — Attorneys say there is a 50/50 chance that a teenager charged with trying to murder an Avon woman in May will take a plea deal, and not go to trial.
Andrew Young appeared Monday morning, Dec. 3, before District Court Judge Russell Granger for a procedural hearing. Young is charged with attempted murder for an early-morning knife attack, in which he allegedly stabbed a woman jogging on the recreation path along the Eagle River through Avon.
Young and his attorney, Chief Public Defender Thea Reiff, will be back before Granger at 9 a.m. Jan. 28.
They say they should know by then whether the case will be resolved without a trial. If not, they'll set a trial date during Young's January court appearance.
Deputy District Attorney Stephen Potts and the victim were on the phone for Monday morning's hearing.
Young remains in jail after Granger set Young's bond at $2 million. During that bond hearing, District Attorney Bruce Brown said Young admitted in a recorded telephone call from the Eagle County jail that he was the sole participant in the attack.
What police say happened
Young moved to the Vail Valley from New Jersey in mid-April, and had lived in the Liftview apartments with his mother for two days when he allegedly ambushed and stabbed an Avon woman four times. The apartment was a quarter-mile away from the site of the alleged attack.
The woman was out for a jog around 6:30 a.m.
According to the Avon police report, the victim saw him and continued her run. When he got to within an arm's length, he allegedly plunged the knife into her body four times, including her head, Brown said.
After the attack, Young fled the scene, Brown said.
Young's mother took him to a local doctor with knife wounds to his hands. That doctor immediately alerted police, because the doctor had been informed about the assault, Brown said.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
