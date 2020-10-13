What does Colorado law say about Denver protest shooting suspect’s self-defense claim?

A man was shot and killed Saturday after a conflict with a private security guard in downtown Denver. Denver Post photojournalist Helen Richardson witnessed the shooting firsthand.

Whether the security guard who shot and killed a Denver demonstrator over the weekend will be able to successfully argue in court that he acted in self-defense will depend on the particular nuances of the case, Colorado legal experts said Monday.

Doug Richards, who is working with the family of Matthew Robert Dolloff, 30, called the shooting tragic Monday, and said that Dolloff fired only when he was attacked. Dolloff shot and killed Lee Keltner, 49, toward the end of two opposing demonstrations downtown, with one billed as a “Patriot Rally” and the other a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive.”

“This was a very clear case of Matt acting in self-defense,” Richards said.

Dolloff has not yet been charged by prosecutors but is being held by police on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Under Colorado law, someone can use deadly force in self-defense only if that person reasonably thinks using less force won’t be sufficient, and the person reasonably believes he or someone else faces an immediate threat of being killed or seriously hurt.

