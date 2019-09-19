Wolcott woman surrenders after six hours of barricading herself

Valerie Johnson



Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a domestic dispute on Wednesday night at a residence in Wolcott.

According to a news release, deputies arrived on scene and attempted to contact the female suspect but she refused to come to the door, barricaded herself inside the residence and refused to engage in any communication with law enforcement officials. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office was informed that the suspect was possibly armed and took all necessary actions to ensure the safety and security of the community and its citizens.

An Eagle County alert went out late Wednesday night informing Wolcott residents to shelter in place. The alert was lifted at 5:33 a.m.

Valerie Johnson, age 54, was taken into custody without incident after barricading herself for nearly six hours.

Johnson was booked into the Eagle County jail on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence, obstructing a peace officer and prohibited use of a weapon. She is being held without bond at this time.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Special Operations Unit, Eagle Police Department, Avon Police Department, Vail Police Department, Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Colorado State Patrol, and Eagle County Paramedic Services worked collaboratively on this incident.

