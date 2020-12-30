Woman facing charges after El Jebel man reports photos of child abuse

Morgan Nicole Abrums, 23, who was returned to the U.S. from Colombia for an Eagle County warrant for reportedly sending photos showing the abuse of an infant child, has been ordered to turn herself in to Eagle County authorities by Jan. 4 to face criminal charges.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office started working with an El Jebel man on Dec. 13, after the man reported receiving multiple digital images showing the abuse of an infant child relative. The man said the images were being sent to him by Abrums, and that he believed she was in Houston, according to a Dec. 30 sheriff’s office news release.

According to the release, a multi-jurisdictional investigation led detectives to several states where Abrums was previously known to live in an effort to locate both her and the child. They determined Abrums was in Bogota, Colombia. Authorities in Colombia contacted Abrums and took the child into custody for safe keeping, the sheriff’s office said.

Abrums was returned to the U.S. on a warrant out of Eagle County. While the warrant had a no-bond hold for Abrums, she was released on a $50,000 bond in Texas with a condition that she turn herself in to Eagle County authorities by Jan. 4. Abrums was initially charged with domestic violence harassment, a class 3 misdemeanor, and could face additional charges once the investigation is complete, the sheriff’s office said.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Albuquerque Police Department, Houston Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, FBI, U.S. Marshals Office of Colorado, U.S. Embassy of Bogota, Colombia, and government of Colombia all worked collaboratively on the investigation and the return of Abrums to the U.S., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the suspect or this crime who would like to remain anonymous to call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit the top online at http://www.p3tips.com. People who submit a tip that leads to the arrest or indictment of any suspect involved could earn a cash reward.