Critics of Vail’s new parking plan continue to sound off

Employees are pushing back on the town's 2022-23 parking plan, citing concerns over increased pricing and the availability of outlying lots (like Red Sandstone) to the general public.

Vail Daily Archive

Since rolling out its new plan for parking, the town of Vail has been receiving some pushback from local employees and employers about not only the increased costs but also allowing anyone to park in some of the town’s outlying lots.

However, despite the expressed concerns, the town is remaining steadfast in its rollout of the plan, with plans to continually manage parking demands as the ski season starts and gets underway.

The Vail Town Council passed the parking plan at its Sept. 20 meeting, making changes to its parking rates, system and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season, which is scheduled to start Friday, Nov. 11, at Vail Mountain. Since then, the town has hosted two in-person sessions to help Vail employees as well as residents of the town and greater Eagle County sign up using the new system. Online pass sales opened up on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to Greg Hall, the town’s director of public works and transportation, the town had nearly 400 people sign up during those two in-person sessions and another nearly 600 in the first two days of online pass sales.

However, despite strength in sales, there has been an outcry of public comment since its implementation, with claims that the new plan is a “foolish cash grab,” as ski patrol member Billy Deline wrote in an emailed public comment.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Increasing the fees per hour, parking pass rates, opening employee lots to the public and decreasing the free parking times is a slap in the face to the locals that work in the Village and Lionshead, and will ultimately hurt the town and mountain in the long run,” Deline wrote.

Another Vail Ski Patrol member, Chrissie Oken, wrote that the impacts were great for employees that don’t live on the town’s free bus line.

“I am someone who has always bought the Pink Pass, and appreciated its value in the past,” Oken wrote. “However, every year, it has felt less and less valuable. The $75 increase, on its own, is not particularly substantial, but when it brings the pass up to $425 that is quite meaningful.”

This cost increase, Chris Rogers, a snowboard instructor at Vail, said he knows of “several instructors and other employees who have chosen to move downvalley to Beaver Creek” due to the rise in parking costs.

“By reducing the affordability of parking in Vail, the town is making it increasingly difficult to justify working here,” Rogers said at the Nov. 1 Town Council meeting. “Tourism is the lifeblood of this valley, but the front-line employees are the pumping heart that allows the tourism to flow here. If the town of Vail continues to do its best to stop the working class from living — and now parking — in this town, that heart will stop beating and professionals like me will find other places to live and work.”

Referring to the claims that these changes are a “cash grab,” Council member Jen Mason said on Nov. 1 that this was not the case.

“Everyone’s all up in arms about the parking, we are not doing this to make more money. I promise you, as a local, we care about you, we want it to work and if you really look at it and break it down, it’s really not that much different and in a lot of ways, it might be better for you as a local,” Mason said. “There’s just been so much negative energy in the air about it… please just visit the website, visit the page and read it thoughtfully and stop listening to the rhetoric that’s out in the community because it’s really not that different.”

One of the other expressed concerns was about the town’s shift this year to allow the general public to park in the Red Sandstone, Ford Park and soccer lots, which have historically only been available to employees.

At its Oct. 18 meeting, Mark Haynes, who runs the Market at Vail Liquor Store, expressed concerns that opening these lots up would be a “big issue.”

“I buy several — last year it was the pink pass, this year it’s the employee plus pass — and I’ve never worried about them finding a place to park, it’s never been an issue. This year, I’m afraid that’s probably out the window. If that structure is open to all the people that line the frontage road, they’re certainly going to fill up Red Sandstone, Ford Park, etc.,” he said.

At its Tuesday, Nov. 1, Town Council meeting, another ski instructor, Kolby Knox, said that while he understands the long-held challenges the town has faced with parking, allowing the public to park in Ford Park and Red Sandston would create an even bigger challenge for employees.

“I’ve been parking in these lots for a really long time, and it’s only been in the last couple years when we’ve been short-staffed, that Ford Park didn’t fill up with just employees,” he said on Nov. 1. “Once, the word gets out … no employee is going to be able to go park. It cannot be allowed that the public parks in that lot, period, in my mind.”

Knox added that this will be particularly difficult for employees whose shifts start mid-day.

“How is that serving our guests if we don’t have employees to serve our guests?” he said.

For its part, the town said its plan was to monitor these lots closely, adding that it has the capability to close the outlying lots to retail ticket purchases on a day-by-day basis. However, Hall said that first, the town needed to make sure this wouldn’t also impact local resident pass holders, adding that if it does impact those pass holders, “we may not want to turn it off.”

On all days, Hall said it will be “managed demand,” meaning that the town’s parking team would likely only push the general public to the outlying lots on days when the parking structures fill later in the day and they can avoid parking on the frontage road altogether. On the flip side, if the structures fill early, and the town anticipates pushing to the frontage road spots regardless, Hall said the town likely wouldn’t push to those outlying lots.

“We’re promoting a little bit more of the outlying to the local and Eagle County (pass holders) but we’re going to watch that pattern, but I don’t think you’ll see until you get to peak days, which is about mid-December,” Hall said, adding that for the employee, employee plus, local and Eagle County parking passes, “no one is guaranteed a space.”

“We’ve already initiated that discussion that, depending on if we see an issue we can crank back,” Hall later said, adding that with pass holders, the town is “not guaranteeing them space, but trying to provide a space on most days.”

By the numbers, Hall said that last year the town sold around 700 employee passes. And of the 200 spots at Ford Park and 160 spots at Red Sandstone (on the weekends and school breaks), “on any given day, even our peak days, we had over 100 spaces available in Ford Park and Red Sandstone.”

“We have a pretty good experience with our demand, how it’s come in and how many spaces we sell,” Hall said.

This year’s demand, Hall said, will be better understood once the majority of pass sales are completed (usually around Thanksgiving). And for now, the town is maintaining its current path forward until more is known about demand and its impacts.

“The check will be, if we start seeing Ford Park full and there’s not parking on the frontage road and employees are essentially being forced into Vail Village, if we start seeing that, we’ll know and we will adjust,” said Council member Travis Coggin. “But, we can’t solve every single issue and this will be, we’ll figure it out. No one is trying to punish anyone, we’re just trying to make sure that we utilize all of the parking spaces that we have in the best way possible and it will be a little bit of a learning curve, unfortunately.”

For more information on Vail’s 2022-23 winter parking prices and passes, visit VailGov.com/WinterParking .