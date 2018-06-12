CSU Extension hosts food safety training for cottage foods producers, June 15

EAGLE — The Cottage Foods Act allows limited types of food products that do not require refrigeration for safety to be sold directly to consumers without licensing or inspection. Colorado State University Extension is offering a training program that covers the specifics of the Colorado Cottage Food Act and how to safely operate a food business from a home kitchen.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 15, in the Garden Level Classroom of the Eagle County Building, located at 500 Broadway in Eagle. Pre-registration is required through Eventbrite at csu-ext-food-preservation.eventbrite.com. Attendees are advised to bring their own lunch.

The cost is $40, which includes a three-year certificate. Participants will learn basic food safety, including proper hygiene; preventing cross contamination and cross contact of food allergens; temperature control for safe food preparation, storage, transport and sales; foods permissible in Colorado's Cottage Food Act; ingredient labeling and disclaimer requirements; special considerations for food preparation at altitude; and safe food sampling best practices.

For more information, contact Glenda Wentworth at glenda.wentworth@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8630.