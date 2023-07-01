Curious Nature: Is it time to do away with fireworks displays?

Onlookers enjoy Avon's winter 2023 fireworks display, initially slated for last year's Fourth of July celebrations but postponed due to fire risk.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Considered by many to be a feat of modern engineering, fireworks have actually been around for thousands of years. The dazzling and colorful displays that light up the night sky are an integral part of many celebrations around the world, but there is a troubling side to fireworks that many people do not know.

Fireworks rely on gunpowder to propel them high into the air, and on heavy metals such as copper or strontium to produce the bright colors as they burn up in the air . As these metals burn up in the atmosphere they form harmful chemical compounds which pollute the air, land and waterways . If many fireworks are set off in a short time frame, it can lead to a decrease in air quality which can be particularly harmful to those with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Not only can these chemicals impact humans, but they also have a large impact on local wildlife. Burnt paper and plastic along with combusted metals fall to the ground after fireworks displays. These pollutants can remain in the environment for long periods of time , poisoning animals and plants or impacting particularly susceptible aquatic wildlife.

In addition to the chemical impacts of fireworks, they also produce significant light and noise pollution. Sudden bright flashes of light can confuse and disorient animals . This rings especially true for birds, whose migratory or mating season coincides with the timings of many firework celebrations. Many birds see fireworks as such a threat that they simply abandon their nests and young to flee the area.

Fireworks light up the night sky during the annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Friday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Beaver Creek. The event always takes place the Friday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

These loud and bright displays also have harmful effects on those closer to us. Combat veterans and those with post-traumatic stress disorder can be heavily impacted by sudden and loud explosions. This can bring about anxiety, avoidance or flashbacks which can be harmful to mental health and well-being.

How can we reduce the effects of these fireworks? Some states have regulations on the types of fireworks allowed, such as here in Colorado where the use and sale of explosive fireworks is banned . Massachusetts is the only state that has completely banned fireworks, although many counties across the United States have their own laws regarding them as well.

Because firework displays are so ingrained in today’s society, it can be tough to let go of something we consider synonymous with celebration. This Fourth of July, consider a safer environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks. Laser shows and drone light shows with music are safer for people and local wildlife, while still providing similar entertainment for the holidays.

Pierce Gannon is a summer naturalist intern at Walking Mountains Science Center, and a former firework enthusiast turned advocate.