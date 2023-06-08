Current and former national team athletes rip through the rapids at inaugural Pacifico Gore IV Raft challenge

The 9-Ball Silverbacks, John Seelig and Matt Norfleet, come out of the gate in the Pacifico Gore IV Raft Challenge on Thursday.

Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

The great Ricky Bobby once said, “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

The new-for-2023 Pacifico Gore IV Raft Challenge had a little Talladega Nights feel Thursday in Vail as Cole Bangert and John Anicito’s “Shake N Bake” team took the five-second victory over El Chupacabra (Rob Prechtl and Quintin Cook) on the first day of GoPro Mountain Games action.

If the movie references are going over your head, here’s the alternative lede: Vail-area river rats — most of whom happen to have national team experience — showed up and showed out.

“There’s a lot of guys that do this race that used to be a part of the U.S. men’s rafting team,” said John Mark Seelig, who partnered with Matt Norfleet to place third overall. “So it’s like a big group of guys we used to paddle with forever.”

Jeremiah Williams and Robert Prechtl kick off the Pacifico Gore IV Raft Challenge. Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

“We’re pretty lucky to have the guys that are serious about it right here in the valley,” added Cook, who was competing in his first competition since the 2019 U.S. nationals in Salida. In-between, the Battle Mountain alumnus went away to CU, graduated and found work in Texas.

“If nothing else, it made me appreciate the area,” Cook — who now works remotely for a Boston-based robotix company — said of his time in the Lone Star state. “So I was like, I gotta get back and get on the water.”

A last second offer precipitated his return. Last night, Cook was working out at Seelig’s gym. Prechtl’s season-long partner, Jeremiah Williams, had gotten sick after Tuesday’s Vail Whitewater series finale, and Seelig asked Cook if he wanted in.

“I was under the impression it was a four-man race,” Cook laughed. Ironically, Prechtl, Williams, and Seelig were members of the R4 senior team which mentored the U23 world championship boat Cook was named to for the 2020 event in Ziyuan, China. When Cook showed up at the start of the four-mile class IV race Thursday morning and discovered it was an R2 event — he felt some pressure.

“I was like, oh gosh, if they’re going to be the winners, I have to throw everything I got,” he said. Though he lost some of his “boat muscle,” in three years, he was in total crunch-time mode focusing on Prechtl’s commands.

“Robby was telling me X, Y, Z and I was just like, ‘ok, I’m doing it.'”

Vail Womens Hole Chundering Society- Alyssa Barker, Caitlyn Ngam, and their skeleton pal- cruise along in Thursday’s Pacific Gore IV Raft Challenge. Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

El Chupacabra finished in 25 minutes, 18.01 seconds. Anicito and Bangert, who were crowned Vail Recreation District whitewater race series champions on Tuesday, came through in 25:13.14. Seelig and Norfleet’s 9-Ball Silverbacks team clocked in at 25:41.47.

“We’re all friends and buddies that always love to compete against each other,” said Seelig, who felt the 970 cubic feet per second (CFS) the river was running at was ideal.

“Last week, we ran it at like 500 CFS and it’s just a lot more technical, a lot harder to make moves. Now there’s more water, so everything gets kind of flushed out,” he said. He compared the spring and summer to “riding a four-inch powder day, every day.”

The Raft Vikings came in eighth overall in the Gore IV Raft Challenge on Thursday. Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

“It’s nothing huge and it’s just fun everyday.”

Competing in his 13th Mountain Games, Seelig, 47, said the main goal was “keeping up with some of the younger bucks.” He and his 52-year-old partner were constantly communicating throughout the race.

“That’s actually the really fun part about doing an R2 rather than just being solo — you have to work together,” he said.

“When you get into the bigger rapids where you have to make more moves, you have to calm yourself a little bit, kind of make smarter decisions and get the bigger pulls. And then when you get to open spots, you pick up your stroke rate and you’re actually going a little bit faster.”

Not all of the 22 teams competing were vying for victory, but all were there for a good time.

“I said to Cody, if we’re within a minute of the U.S. team guys, I’m feeling pretty good about how we did,” Nate Dumais said while taking in some rays at the Stephens Park finish. Dumais and Cody Birk’s Raft Vikings team wound up eighth overall in 27:02.68.

“It was amazing — sun’s out, shining, you can’t get better than this. River’s up. It’s just perfect,” Dumais continued.

“We’re pumped that they made this into the raft event. Obviously they’ve been doing the kayak event for awhile, so it’s nice that they were able to do it for the R2 raft event this year.”

Dumais and Birk used to guide together at Timberline Tours. With new jobs and new family members came less time for raft races. The Mountain Games is their one remaining Super Bowl.

“It’s the one chance to get out here with my buddy and have fun,” Birk said.

Limited by their present practice volume, the pair’s chemistry isn’t exactly Stockton-to-Malone any more.

“We’re Jordan and Pippen,” Dumais corrected. Both are excited for Friday’s raft cross and Saturday’s sprint race.

“Bump some boats — hope we get on the podium,” Dumais prognosticated.

“And if we don’t do good, we’ll just end up getting in the wave up there, doing some surfing while we’re in the river,” his friend added.