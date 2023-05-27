Current and former Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes named to U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine, cross-country, freestyle and snowboard teams

River Radamus was named to the 2023-2024 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine men's A team.

John Locher/AP photo

Numerous current and former Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes have been nominated to 2023-24 U.S. Ski and Snowboard squads.

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, CO; Burke Mountain Academy/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail) headlines the women’s Alpine A team and is joined again by the up-and-coming Paula Moltzan (Prior Lake, MN; Buck Hill Ski Team/Ski & Snowboard Club Vail/University of Vermont). Shiffrin and Moltzan went 1-2 at the Semmering, Austria slalom in December, the first 1-2 World Cup finish for an American duo since 1971.

On the men’s side, River Radamus (Edwards, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail) will lead the A team and Kyle Negomir (Littleton, CO; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail) has been nominated to the B team. Finally, Allie Resnick joins the C team and Hunter Salani, Emma Resnick, Kjersti and Liv Moritz and Kaitlin Keane were all nominated to the D teams.

Former SSCV Nordic skier Haley Brewster, who competed at the World Junior championships in Whistler this January and claimed 12th and 13th-place finishes at the NCAA championships in Lake Placid at the end of the season, was named to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard development team.

Kai Owens competed for the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

Francisco Seco/AP photo

SSCV is well-represented on the moguls side, with Tess Johnson, Kai Owens and Liz Lemley all earning A team spots. Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes Olivia Giaccio and Jaelin Kauf will round out the A team’s Colorado contingent, with former SSCV athlete Dylan Walczyk being named to the men’s team.

Brooklyn DePriest, Evan Wrobel and Hahna Norman were all SSCV athletes who received nominations to the U.S. rookie slopestyle snowboard team.

Chris Laske, SSCV’s director of freeski and snowboard programs, said it’s been an honor coaching those three over the last few years.

“Watching how much work they put in on and off-snow every single day is really inspiring,” Laske stated.

“There were so many sacrifices made to reach this level of snowboarding, not to mention what they put their bodies and minds through on a daily basis to learn new tricks. I can’t say enough good things about these kids. They all have good grades in school, great personalities, and are some of the hardest working kids on our team. To say I’m a proud coach would be an understatement.”