DA looking into death of Eagle County man killed by Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies following conclusion of CBI investigation

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has concluded its report on the death of Eagle County local Joseph Leoni and turned its findings over to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Deputies shot and killed Leoni in Edwards on Jan. 31 after responding to a call involving a domestic disturbance between an armed male subject and a female, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies attempted to assist with verbal commands to de-escalate the situation from the front porch,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release. “It was reported the male subject came outside with a gun. Shots were fired which resulted in the fatality of the armed male subject. No other injuries were reported.”

District Attorney Heidi McCollum confirmed she has received the investigation from CBI, and her office is in the process of review.

“Upon completion of that review, I will have more information to share as to what course of action will be taken by this office,” McCollum said.

The DA’s office has no timetable as to when that determination will be issued, McCollum said. The DA’s office has not made the CBI report available to the public.

Leoni, 57, worked locally as a contractor and was residing at the Edwards residence when the shooting occurred.