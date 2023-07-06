Dancers announced for Star Dancing Gala at Vail Valley Jet Center

The Star Dancing Gala showcases notable local celebrities and professional dancers, modeled after the television show 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Vail Daily archive

What: Star Dancing Gala, a fundraising evening to support YouthPower365 Where: Vail Valley Jet Center, Gypsum When: Tuesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m. Cost: Individual tickets are $375 More information: Visit StarDancingGala.com If you go …

It takes a lot of heart, and a lot of hard work, to serve the thousands of youth and families who are a part of the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365. The same is true for five local-celebrity dancers who are training to be ready for the return of the popular Star Dancing Gala fundraiser on July 11 at the Vail Valley Jet Center, one of the year’s biggest fundraisers, with proceeds benefiting YouthPower365.

Learn more, get tickets, and explore sponsorship opportunities at StarDancingGala.com .

Celebrity Dancers

Lauren Bonati Courtesy photo

Lauren Bonati

Dr. Lauren Meshkov Bonati is a double board-certified dermatologist practicing at Mountain Dermatology Specialists in Edwards. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in her hometown of Philadelphia, Bonati moved to the Vail Valley for a “ski bum” year while applying to medical school. It was during this time that she met her husband – at The Red Lion. After 10 years of medical training in Miami, New York City and Boston, they moved back to Edwards, where they reside with their two young children. Bonati is an accomplished pianist and classical vocalist with a degree in music theory and composition. She enjoys travel, reading historical fiction, musical theatre, all mountain sports, and now… ballroom dancing!

Support Local Journalism Donate



Bob Brown Courtesy photo

Bob Brown

Bob Brown was born in Denver and raised in Fort Collins. A graduate of Colorado State University, Brown, and his family had been visiting Vail since its opening ski season. He and his wife Lori made Edwards their home in 1993 when Brown and his business partners purchased the Vail Daily and the Summit Daily News. Brown was publisher of the Vail Daily and president of Eagle Summit Publishing Company, eventually overseeing the entire Swift Communications company. Brown retired in 2021 and now dedicates his time to family, travel and golf. Brown has also been on the Board of YouthPower365 (originally the Youth Foundation) for more than 20 years.

Tamar Giorgadze Courtesy photo

Tamar Giorgadze

Born in the country of Georgia, Tamar Giorgadze has two great passions: piano and fashion. She came to the United States in 2013 to continue her piano career at Lynn University, where she met her now-husband, Chris. Giorgadze has since become a mother and pursued a second career in high-end fashion. Her family moved to Edwards in 2017, and Giorgadze continues to refine her craft as a professional stylist at Perch in Vail. She prides herself on living a healthy, positive, fashion-forward lifestyle.

Debra Hynes Courtesy photo

Debra Hynes

Debra Desage Hynes is a newer addition to the Vail Valley community, having recently married long-time resident Chris Hynes. Originally from Seattle, Hynes has an extensive background in the fashion industry, having enjoyed a career as a catwalk model in Italy, where she collaborated with esteemed designer Gianni Versace. Additionally, she has owned and operated several boutiques throughout Lebanon specializing in exquisite furs and stylish ski wear. Hynes spent two decades in Beirut, raising three sets of twin girls and her seventh child, a son. Currently, Hynes divides her time between Beaver Creek and San Juan Capistrano, California. Her newfound love affair with ballroom dancing is adding an extra sparkle to her already fascinating life.

Jared Johnson Courtesy photo

Jared Johnson

Jared was born and raised in Colorado Springs and graduated from Colorado State University. After college he pursued his career in construction management with GE Johnson Construction Company, working on projects in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming. He moved to the place he now calls home, the beautiful Vail Valley, for the commencement of the Vail Health East Wing Expansion. Johnson especially enjoys working on projects that help enrich our small, vibrant community. On the weekends you can find him enjoying the culinary scene in Vail Village or skiing or rafting with friends (depending on the season).

Professional Dancers

Maria Barry

Maria Barry has been teaching jazz, tap, and ballet at Vail Valley Academy of Dance for the last 20 years. She also enjoys teaching country western dance and West Coast Swing. Before moving to Vail, she danced professionally in Denver, Las Vegas, Atlantic City, California and Aruba. She has choreographed for numerous musical theater productions and continues to be a vital force in teaching and performing dance throughout the Vail Valley.

Johnny Bryant

Johnny Bryant’s love affair with dance, movement, and expression began at a young age in his hometown of Los Angeles. After the military he pursued dancing full-time, competing professionally and instructing. Bryant has become one of the top dancers, choreographers, and teachers in his trade. He continues to pursue more dance knowledge and develop his and his students’ skills. He is passionate about sharing his love of dance with his clients who range in age from 4 to 84 and experience from beginner to professional levels.

Greg Erickson

Greg Erickson has been teaching couples the joys of dancing together for more than 30 years. He has lived an interesting life working with wood, slate and copper, building boats, snowboarding, climbing and paddling all over the United States. He worked as the Assistant Operations Manager for Ballentine Collection in Aspen before leaving Colorado to become a professional farrier. He currently works at Peak Land Consultants as a Crew Chief performing topographical surveys and construction staking.

Meredith Kirkman

Meredith Kirkman is a proud Battle Mountain High School graduate and grew up performing on our local stages. She received a BFA in Musical Theatre with a dance emphasis at the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. She has directed and produced independent films and launched HER Film Camp in collaboration with YouthPower365 creating numerous short films with creative middle schoolers. Other recent endeavors include hosting our local morning show and choreographing two local high school musicals. This is one of Kirkman’s last local performances before she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her filmmaking career.