Data shows the Vail Valley is a relatively safe place to live and visit

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s latest statewide crime stats are available at http://www.coloradocrimestats.state

EAGLE — The Vail Valley is a pretty safe place to live and visit, as long as you're not trying to make yourself a finalist for a Darwin Award.

Colorado Crime Stats are crime statistics reported by Colorado's law enforcement agencies. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Department of Public Safety collect the data.

"Law Enforcement and the communities they serve each have an interest in monitoring crime trends, upon which deployment and resource decisions can be made," the CBI said when it released the data recently.

DUI still tops

The Vail Valley's most prevalent crime is still driving under the influence of drinking and/or drugs.

If you were arrested for DUI in Vail, chances are it was in August, January or February, and you're between 25-34 years old.

Recommended Stories For You

In Avon, you're also between 25-34 years old, and you were probably caught between September and December.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office had 57 DUI cases in 2017. That's down from 80 in 2016, the CBI said.

Vail car thieves aim high

Vail car thieves tend to have high aspirations.

They mostly they steal cars (93.7 percent), worth $160,517, and they steal them from parking lots (56.3 percent).

Still, there were only 16 thefts in 2017, a relatively small number given the hundreds of thousands of visitors, the CBI said.

Around the rest of the county, vehicle thieves tend to steal cars worth $30,500 from parking lots. If it's a vehicle other than a car, it's generally worth $46,200.

Thieves steal more stuff in Vail than anywhere else around the valley, according to the stats.

Of Vail's 245 thefts in 2017:

• 48.2 percent were done in businesses.

• 72 percent of those robbed were individuals.

• 89.8 percent of all crimes in businesses were thefts.

Of Vail's 46 drug cases, 64 percent are possession of narcotics (68.4 percent), and most suspects are evenly split between 18-24 years old and 25-34 years old.

In 2017, the Sheriff's Office handled 20 drug cases, down from 46 the year before.

Of those 2016 cases, 45 were possession: 14 possessed narcotics (opium, heroin, cocaine, etc.), 12 were stimulants and seven were marijuana.

The 2017 cases were split between stimulants and narcotics — 7 each, and four marijuana cases.

Aggravated/sex assault

Sex assault victims are most often attacked in their homes by an acquaintance, the CBI data said. Victims are most often between 10 and 17 years old, and so are their attackers, the data found.

Of the 38 aggravated assaults in 2016 investigated by the Sheriff's Office, 20 were in the victims' homes, and most assailants used a weapon such as a knife or blunt object; 19 victims sustained no injuries, while 19 suffered some type of injury.

Most victims were between 25 and 34 years old, as were most assailants. Most assailants and victims were white.

Of those arrested for violent crimes in 2017, most were white males, between 25 and 34.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.