David Sedaris slays at sold-out Vilar show with wickedly funny prose

David Sedaris stopped in Beaver Creek on Wednesday night to share some of his latest work with an audience at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Only David Sedaris can open an essay talking about his first encounter with his husband wearing boxers (which he hates) and then somehow — naturally, even — delve into baggage around his father and finances. Yet, as usual, Wednesday night, Sedaris pulled it off masterfully. He kept a sold-out audience at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) rollicking in their seats, and, at times, laughing heartily for extensive periods.

Known for his personal essays, which transform what one audience member described as “infinitely sad” family dysfunction into artistic and palatable humor, Sedaris is a master of deep observation and satire.

He’s also infamous for supporting other writers, which emerged early in the show. He encouraged the audience to see social commentator Fran Lebowitz at the Vilar Aug. 9 and buy Susan Orlean’s “On Animals,” which he sold in the lobby — and recommended buying over his books, saying her collection of essays is much more interesting. He allowed Cam Bauman, a young writer who lives in Colorado, to open the show with an extensive and humorous essay about the nuances of airport travel and hoping to surf more than the web while visiting his twin brother in California.

Sedaris showed up on stage in a large, ivory coat, which looked more like a wide, boned, short dress. During the Q&A session, when someone asked where he buys his clothes, he said a Japanese woman had designed his coat. He went on to explain that he decided to dress up for his appearances out of respect for the audience long ago, when he began reading in Chicago and was appalled at co-presenters who seemed like they just rolled out of bed and had no plan.

“Since then, the idea of dressing up has kinda morphed, and now, here I am,” he said.

The handful of essays he read included those he’s still working on and those he’s published in forms other than books. He talked about how a financial publication wanted him to write a 25-page essay, but his attention span only accommodates about a dozen pages. He also discussed how he tours about 100 cities a year, reading works in progress, taking notes of audience reactions, and editing and rewriting them after shows so that by the time they’re published in book form, he’s sick to death of them — hence, his penchant for reading newer pieces.

His latest work in progress, due in August, did slightly indicate just how hard it is to ultimately craft his masterful essays. While it was very entertaining, he’d probably be the first to admit that a couple of pieces could use polishing. He surrounded this third essay with his witty, refined essays, which revolved around annoying things people (himself included) do on trains and “cool moms” (namely his own, though you can never expect a Hallmark card from Sedaris, particularly when it’s about his childhood).

He completed the evening with short excerpts from his decades of diary keeping, stating that in his diaries: “I never write about feelings. I don’t have feelings.”

Some entries consisted of jokes audience members tell him during book signings, while others recalled the peg-legged bathroom sign he saw for disabled guests in a pirate-themed establishment.

The night ended with him telling short stories to answer audience questions. He dissed Kremmling within his answer of whether or not he reached his walking quota that day. When asked what was the most interesting piece of trash he’s picked up during his self-appointed, four-bag-a-day cleanup job in England, he eventually said, “litterers aren’t interesting.” Nevertheless, his do-gooder work garnered him an invitation to the queen’s garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Overall, the rousing, nearly two-hour evening was a fabulous example of just why Sedaris’ popularity has persisted — and increased — for decades.