Davos Dash delivers again

The Davos Dash is Vail's oldest annual mountain bike race.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Don’t worry valley mountain bike riders chasing the 2002 Vail Recreation Department’s Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike race series season prize — you might not have to deal with Bayli McSpadden again.

The Vail 19-year-old has now won the first two races of the series, which, according to the VRD website, features “over $30,000 in prizes and priceless bragging rights.”

“I would love to win the overall, sadly this is probably my last town series for the season as nationals is my next race and then I’m off to college,” McSpadden said via email after the race.

“I will try to attend the ones while I’m at school but can’t promise anything.”

Well, tuition and books are expensive … just saying.

McSpadden found the podium at both cycling events at the GoPro Mountain Games a couple of weeks ago and is eying the U.S. Mountain Bike Nationals in Winter Park on July 18th. Like many locals, Davos holds a special place for the up-and-coming star.

“I have been doing this race for years. I remember being so young that I would only have to go halfway,” she wrote.

“I just remember this was probably the first race when I was little that I actually experienced pain.”

She felt some pain Wednesday night, too, holding off Suzie Snyder to win in 22 minutes, 38 seconds. Snyder finished in 23:19.

“The race went well — felt a little tired because I have been training hard,” McSpadded stated.

“Was trying to go for women’s record but didn’t quite have the legs. Next year for sure!”

2022 Davos Dash Women’s Pro/Open 1 Bayli McSpadden 0:22:38 2 Suzie Synder 0:23:19 3 Rebecca Howland 0:23:29 4 Chloe Lutgring 0:25:03

The 3.5 course, hasn’t been altered in its four decade history, starting at the intersection of Chamonix Lane and Chamonix Road and climbing 923 feet to the finish at the radio tower at the top of Davos. The 2.25-mile beginner course climbs 820 feet.

“Davos is a special race. I did that race for the first time when I was 15 years old,” stated Erik Dorf, winner of the men’s grandmaster expert (50+) .

Dorf, who leads the men’s grand masters expert series with five events remaining, has dipped under the 20-minute threshold a few times in his roughly estimated “25 or so” iterations. “Yesterday wasn’t one of them but I felt great,” he wrote in a post-race email.

“I’m trying to save my legs for the Bighorn Gravel race on Sunday.” The chance to race local legends — Mike Klosure, Mike Janell, Chris Doyle and former course-record holder Jay Henry — has always attracted Dorf to the event.

“I used to beat Jay when he was 12,” he stated. “I think that ended when he turned 13.”

Henry’s 2009 time was broken by 48 seconds in 2020 by Josiah Middaugh, who used the competitive doldrums of the pandemic to train specifically for the record, lowering it to 15:57. On Wednesday, Middaugh led the train of leaders in the men’s pro/open division.

“I kind of know what I’m capable of on that course and I knew I was not capable of any record-setting performance, so I just kind of dialed in my pace right off the start,” Middaugh said.

“I just tried to keep a steady pace.”

Enrico Dimambro, Sam Brown, Nate Maddox and multi-time cyclocross national champion Jake Wells fell off the pack about one-third of the way up. Only Landen Stovall, who raced last fall for SSCV’s junior cycling team, was able to hold onto Middaugh’s tempo.

“He managed my accelerations pretty well and I couldn’t really shake him,” Middaugh said.

The 15-time XTERRA national champion was impressed with the youngster’s unshakeable mental state.

“He hung right in there until the sprint up the last steep climb and youth prevailed in the all-out kick to the finish.”

Though he could hear his breathing throughout the race, it was the first time the XTERRA champion saw Stovall.

“It was good. It was a good wakeup call, as it usually is,” Middaugh laughed.

Davos Dash 2022 Men’s Pro/Open 1 Landen Stovall 0:17:09 2 Josiah Middaugh 0:17:13 3 Enrico Dimambro 0:17:46 4 Sam Brown 0:18:02 5 Nate Maddox 0:18:07 6 Jake Wells 0:18:55 7 James Kirschner 0:19:26 8 Brandon Hanson 0:19:43 9 Reiner Schmidt 0:20:23 10 Garret Moehring 0:20:46

Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike race series individual standings

Women’s Pro/Open Eagle Ranch Classic Davos Dash Bayli McSpadden 75 75 Rebecca Howland 45 45 Suzie Synder 60 Tamara Donelson 30