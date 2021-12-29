Day-of lift tickets hit $239 at Vail Mountain

A screen grab from vail.com, retrieved Wednesday.

Courtesy image

Single day access to Vail Mountain cost $239 Wednesday for those purchasing day-of lift tickets.

For a ticket for both Wednesday and Thursday, the cost was $478.

It’s a new high for a single-day ticket pricing at Vail; last year lift tickets hit $229 per day during the holiday season as Vail competed with Deer Valley in Utah for highest single-day lift ticket price in the nation.

This year, however, Deer Valley is no longer selling day-of tickets for the remainder of 2021.

A screen grab from deervalley.com, retrieved Wednesday.

Courtesy image

Vail, in a November press release , said it too would be limiting walk-up sales this season, announcing that “lift tickets will be limited during three holiday periods.”

But Vail has not yet implemented such measures during the busy holiday week.

2,100 acres now open

John Plack with Vail Resorts said new terrain openings have helped Vail avoid implementing day-of pass sales limitations.

Vail reported 7 inches of fresh snow to start the ski day on Wednesday, and more snow continued to fall throughout the day.

“We’ve had a great end to December with feet of snowfall and more terrain openings, including the Back Bowls,” Plack said Wednesday. “We still have lift tickets available every day throughout the holiday week, with over 2,100 acres of skiing and riding now open.”

Vail opened portions of Sun Up Bowl and Sun Down Bowl on Tuesday, and dropped ropes on new areas of terrain in the Lionshead area of Vail Mountain on Wednesday.

With more snow in the forecast, Plack said Vail is looking forward to a great New Years weekend.

“We will limit lift ticket sales if needed, but right now we have plenty of availability thanks to all of the open terrain and the hard work of our mountains operations team,” Plack said Wednesday.