Daycare closures: Miller Ranch reopens as Children’s Garden cancels class in Vail

Parents at Children’s Garden of Learning daycare center in Vail learned Sunday that a teacher had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Classes were immediately cancelled for the week of July 20-24.

The news came as parents at the Miller Ranch Child Care Center in Edwards learned they can start bringing their kids back to school. Miller Ranch was closed June 13-16 for similar reasons.

At Miller Ranch, however, since the teacher’s last contact with children at the school was on July 2, the school was allowed to reopen on July 17 after the teacher had quarantined for two weeks.

Also on July 17, Eagle County updated its public health order regarding COVID-19 due to increasing local spread of the disease.

In issuing the order, Public Health Director Heath Harmon said taking action now “will directly support our longer-term goals including maintaining the current economy, keeping our workforce employed, opening schools, and preparing for a winter with ski resorts opened.”