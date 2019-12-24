Deck the Halls Contest Winner: A boy and his tree

This photo, by Alina Miller, is the winner of the Vail Daily's Deck the Halls Photo Contest. It's an amazing shot of an amazing moment for 7-year-old J.D. Miller of Eagle.

Alina Miller, Special to the Daily

EAGLE — The winner of the Vail Daily’s Deck the Halls Photo Contest is an amazing picture.

It was an even more amazing moment for 7-year-old J.D Miller of Eagle.

“It is him, just seeing the lights turned on for his very first real Christmas tree, for the very first time,” said J.D.’s mom, Alina Miller.

“I am from Romania and I have been here in the valley for about 14 years now,” Alina said. “I have actually not had a real tree for my kid before but this year Santa dropped off a real tree on our front porch.”

She said J.D. made several of the decorations and helped trim the tree.

“A little, metal, antique skier is my son’s favorite ornament. He plays with it every night,” Alina said.

After she took the photo of J.D. sitting, mesmerized, in front of the family’s first real Christmas tree, Alina showed it to her husband, Greg.

“He said it looked interesting and we sent it out to our friends as our Christmas photo,” she said. “Then my husband saw the contest in the Vail Daily and he cut out the contest registration and put it on my purse,” Alina said. “I thought, I guess he wants me to send the picture in, so sure.”

“I am so happy that I sent it in and everyone got to enjoy the photo,” she said. “We are excited to see it in the Daily.”

And J.D., the photo subject, is doubly excited because he heard the prize package includes some movie tickets.

“My son is a big ‘Star Wars’ fan and he can’t wait to see the movie,” Alina said.