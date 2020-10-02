Define your success with a virtual and in-person event from Sacred Cycle Wednesday

Due to this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits have had to come up with new ways to support their mission. The Sacred Cycle, which empowers survivors of sexual abuse and sexual assault through therapy and cycling, is hosting a month-long virtual fundraiser with a goal of raising $30,000.

The virtual fundraiser started on Sept. 14 and goes through Oct. 12. Beyond asking for donations, the Sacred Cycle Virtual Heal Campaign also fosters community by hosting group bike rides, picnics, live painting classes on zoom and virtual happy hours with games and other means of interaction between participants and more.

During its final week of the Virtual Heal Campaign, Sacred Cycle will host an event called Defining Success with keynote speaker Trish Kendall and panelists on the topic of overcoming obstacles on Oct. 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. Kendall’s amazing story starts at the pit of her despair and how she overcame many obstacles to find the success and happiness she embraces today. Kendall believes that her single most important lesson in life is that love is your choice.

There will also be a panelist discussion after Kendall speaks that will focus on how to support a survivor, watch for signs, and build awareness offering the expertise of these local experts:

Michelle Dibos, Community Engagement Manager of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health

Stacey Freudenberg, Licensed Psychologist CO-PIC; Training Director; Trauma-Informed Care Manager of Bright Future Foundation

Brett Donelson, Executive Director of The Cycle Effect

This will be an in-person as well as streamed event to accommodate COVID-19 regulations and also allow this message to be heard by many. The Highline Hotel in West Vail will host this in the ballroom and is limited to 50 people. The Sacred Cycle asks that you RSVP for free or donation-based tickets at EventBrite.

The goal of the Virtual Healing Campaign is to raise $30,000 and was chosen because that amount covers the price of a five-month program for 15 women. Sacred Cycle helps women in Eagle County, Denver County and the Roaring Fork Valley, so it would serve five women per region.

Sacred Cycle was founded in 2016 by Heather Russell during a long mountain biking training ride. Russell was a victim of sexual abuse and found that being out in nature and biking helped her heal. Through her graduate studies and working with sexual trauma survivors, she believed that biking, therapy and a sense of community could heal others. Sacred Cycle helps clients discover barriers and break through them to become more confident in their personal recovery journey. For more information, visit sacredcycle.org.