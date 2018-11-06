Definition of industrial hemp to be removed from Colorado constitution

Colorado's voters have spoken today regarding the state's official definition of industrial hemp voting in support of a proposed state constitutional amendment on the issue.

Statewide Colorado voters cast over 980,000 ballots in favor of Amendment X and almost 635,000 ballots against the measure. At the local level, Grand County voters voted in favor Amendment X with 62.5 percent cast in favor of the measure and 37.5 percent being cast against.

Amendment X asked citizens whether or not the state should remove the definition of industrial hemp from the state constitution and instead use the definition of industrial hemp found in state and federal statutes.

The basis of the ballot measure comes from Colorado's Amendment 64, which legalized marijuana in the state when the voters approved it in 2012. Amendment 64 created a constitutional definition for "industrial hemp."

Amendment X proposed to delete that definition from the state constitution and instead define industrial hemp with the definition used in federal law or state statutes. Current federal law classifies all varieties of cannabis, including industrial hemp, as controlled substances.