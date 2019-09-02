Delegates from Jordan, Slovenia tour HAATS operation in Gypsum

Delegates from Jordan and Slovenia, parters of the Colorado Army National Guard, along with senior military staff visited the High Altitude Aviation Training Site in Gypsum as part of the National Guard Association of the United States 141st General Conference and Exhibition. The event was held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

Photo courtesy Staff Sgt Jack Sheely

GYPSUM — Representatives from the governments of Jordan and Slovenia, along with senior leaders from the U.S. Armed Forces, visited the Colorado Army National Guard High Altitude Training Site in Gypsum last week as part of the activities associated with the National Guard Association of the United States 141st General Conference & Exhibition.

The conference was held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2. This convention has not been held in Denver since 1962.

The delegates from Jordan and Slovenia visited the HAATS site and were honored during a state luncheon hosted by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. The delegation also toured the U.S. Air Force Academy where several Jordanian military cadets are enrolled, and Pueblo Community College, where the Slovenian delegation met with Pueblo Mayor Nichloas Gradisar and other community leaders of Slovenian descent.

Colorado has partnered with Slovenia for 26 years and with Jordan for 15 years through the National Guard State Partnership Program.

By linking U.S. states with designated partner countries, the program supports geographic Combatant Commands by building long-term relationships, improving interoperability, and enhancing military capabilities and the principles of responsible governance.

More than 4,000 National Guard Association of the United States members from the 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia attended the conference to set the association’s upcoming legislative agenda. Distinguished visitors from the local, state and national levels were in attendance and most of the event speakers touched upon the conference theme: The National Guard: An American Treasure.

Other topics included the new National Defense Strategy, which shifts the U.S. military’s focus from terrorism and extremist insurgencies to inter-state competition, as well as National Guard space and domestic operations.

The Colorado National Guard’s Alpine Guard Exercise occurred concurrently with the convention to exercise critical and distinct domestic operations capabilities.