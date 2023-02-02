Delightful cuisine at Mirabelle Restaurant

Mirabelle's Colorado rack of lamb with virgin olive oil mousseline, winter root vegetable ratatouille and greenhouse thyme.

The charming cottage that lies at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain looks as if it were pulled out of an oil painting. Built in 1898 as a one-story cabin, it is now the engaging home of Mirabelle, an intimate restaurant that, at once, takes you away from the hubbub of everyday life.

The charm of the building draws you inside, where you are hosted by owners Nathalie and Chef Daniel Joly who invite you to enjoy the ambiance of an intimate sitting room with its cozy fireplace and small bar. The setting evokes the warmth and sophistication that this Forbes Magazine 4-Star restaurant exudes with a menu that offers such dishes as a locally sourced Colorado rack of lamb, elk tenderloin filet or, perhaps, Dover sole as well as the “Le Menu Gourmand’ which follows an impressive four-course chef prefix dinner and wine pairing.

“Our job is to find the best ingredients from farmers and local sources, such as our own greenhouse, and transform them,” said Joly enthusiastically. “It’s fun for me to make ingredients shine when I present them to our customers.”

And through Joly’s enthusiasm and dedication to his craft of creating cuisine, this warm, enthusiastic master chef has garnered awards and accolades from such publications as Zagat, Bon Appetit and Wine Spectator, to name just a few.

In fact, Mirabelle’s extensive, well-priced wine collection includes everything from a 1938 Pomerol Bordeaux wine to domestic cabernets.

Joly’s culinary approach, although rooted in tradition, consistently has a fresh take whether it be by simply creating a new sauce or a new presentation – an herb here, a spice there. Whatever it may be, you can be sure that it will be memorable. Yet, according to Joly, he doesn’t do it all alone. “We love to share our enthusiasm about food and focus on the guest experience,” he said. “And I’m not alone here. Our team is great and I’m lucky to have each of them. Everybody brings something to the plate.”

Mirabelle chef and owner, Daniel Joly, talks menu ideas with his chef team during a tasting.

Like a fashion designer who might see a “look” and gets inspiration, Joly gets enthusiastic about a vegetable he might find in the market or in a magazine and, immediately, decides to do something with it.

“Nathalie and I might go to a restaurant and like a flavor and I think about twisting it around and using it on a dish,” Joly explained. “I find inspiration anywhere. It could be from reading a magazine or having a conversation with another chef. I want to make an ingredient shine on the plate, presenting a dining experience through natural and organic flavors.”

Deconstructed carrot cake with creme fraiche mousse, carrot sponge, caramelized carrot puree and praline pecans at Mirabelle Restaurant.

Chef Joly’s goal is to make your dining experience an exciting, romantic, delicious adventure. An epicurean adventure that will bring you back time and time again. So, be sure to make your reservation, as you will be back. It’s a given.