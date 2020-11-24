Delivering Thanksgiving joy: SpeakUp ReachOut hands out free Thanksgiving meals | VailDaily.com
Delivering Thanksgiving joy: SpeakUp ReachOut hands out free Thanksgiving meals

Drive-thru event gives those who don’t have Thanksgiving plans some holiday cheer

Chris Dillmann
  

Eddie Silva, 6, of Gypsum hands Thanksgiving meals to people in their car through SpeakUp ReachOut Monday at the Eagle County Fairgrounds in Eagle. The food, provided by Moe's BBQ, was for people who weren't able to be with family and friends.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com
Eddie Silva, 6, of Gypsum helps with the utensils for the SpeakUp ReachOut Thanksgiving meal giveaway Monday in Eagle. The meals were donated by Moe's BBQ.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com
Reilly Desmond, 16, left and Colin, 15, of Eagle hold signs of encouragement for people picking up their free Thanksgiving meals.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com
Scott Robinson of Mountain Recreation holds a sign as people drive around to pick up their food for the SpeakUp ReachOut free Thanksgiving meal Monday in Eagle. Volunteers directed traffic with uplifting signs for those who can't be with family and friends this year.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com
People wait in their cars due to pick up the free Thanksgiving meal donated by Moe's BBQ Monday in Eagle.
Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

