Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House

Candidates for Colorado House District 26 Democrat Meghan Lukens, left, and Republican Savannah Wolfson, right, walk in the Oak Creek Labor Day Parade on Sept. 5, 2022.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows.

The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three reporting cycles dating back to late June, showed that Wolfson raised just more than $50,500 during that span compared to $47,400 for Lukens.

But Lukens, whom Wolfson has criticized for her work outside of the district with the Boulder County Democratic Party, is also ahead of Wolfson in donations coming from within House District 26 since the primary.

Just over 42% of contributions to Lukens came from Northwest Colorado compared to about 32% of donations to Wolfson coming from within the district.

Overall, Lukens has raised $111,500 compared to Wolfson’s $69,600, according to Colorado Secretary of State campaign finance records. Neither candidate has reported taking any loans.

Redrawn during last year’s redistricting effort, the 26th House District includes Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and most of Eagle County and is expected to be one of the more competitive races across Colorado this cycle. It could prove to be a crucial seat for Republicans if they are to win control of the Colorado House in November.

That would require several wins in races beyond District 26 as well, though, as Democrats currently hold a 41-24 majority in the General Assembly’s lower chamber.

Pilot & Today’s analysis reviewed reported contributions and expenditures submitted to the Secretary of State by the candidates on Aug. 1, Sept. 6 and Sept. 19, and includes contributions since June 23. There are three more filings about contributions and expenditures due in October, with the next one due Oct. 4

When it comes to the number of contributions, Lukens has received just shy of 300 compared to a little over 200 for Wolfson. About 62% of Lukens’ contributors have an address within House District 26 compared to 42% for Wolfson.

But Lukens is getting more money from out of state, with 30 contributions totaling about $2,800. Wolfson has received four out-of-state donations since the primary, totaling $850.

The average contribution to Wolfson is about $250, compared to about $160 for Lukens, the analysis showed.

When it comes to expenditures, Wolfson has spent about $37,400 so far and has about $31,600 in the bank as of Sept. 19. Lukens has more money left to spend than Wolfson has raised in total, with Lukens’ expenditures totaling $31,500 and just shy of $80,000 left in the campaign’s war chest.

Pilot & Today’s analysis reviewed campaign records submitted by the candidates and it does not include so-called “soft money.” Soft money groups are not allowed to coordinate with candidate or political parties, though they generally do advocate for or against candidates.

Democratic candidates are outraising their Republican opponents in each of the competitive races Routt County residents will consider on Nov. 8, according to data from the Secretary of State.

In the state Senate District 8 race, current House Rep. Dylan Roberts has outraised Matt Solomon $246,000 to $94,200. Solomon has also reported a loan worth about $21,000. Roberts has spent about $87,500 so far, compared to $70,700 for Solomon.

As of Sept. 19, Roberts had $158,400 in his campaign account, compared to $41,900 for Solomon. Candidates will need to file another three reports prior to Election Day on Oct. 4, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.

For the Routt County commissioner race, Democrat Sonja Macys has raised $26,400 compared to $6,900 for Republican Kathi Meyer, according to Secretary of State records. Meyer has also reported a $5,000 loan.

Macys has spent about $10,000 more than Meyer has so far, and still has about $4,700 more than Meyer left in her campaign account. The next expenditures and contributions report in the race for commissioner is due Oct. 18.

Fundraising is least significant in the Routt County sheriff’s race between incumbent Republican Sheriff Garrett Wiggins and Democrat Undersheriff Doug Scherar. While Scherar has raised about $3,500 so far, Wiggins has not reported any contributions to the Secretary of State.