Democrat Meghan Lukens holds 3,000-vote lead over Republican Savannah Wolfson in House District 26 race

Meghan Lukens

Evan Semón/Courtesy photo

Democrat Meghan Lukens was showing a strong performance in the Colorado House District 26 race, holding a 3,100-vote lead as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

The first-time candidate was running up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. Lukens was leading the race 18,940 to 15,779 votes late Tuesday.

“I’m feeling good,” Lukens said, while emphasizing she thought the race was still too close to call. “We’ll wait for our system to finalize the election results, staying hopeful and staying cautiously optimistic.”

Lukens, a teacher at Steamboat Springs High School who grew up in Steamboat, focused her campaign around what she called the “three Es” — education, the environment and the economy.

Lukens said she thought her message was resonating with voters, in addition to her being pro-choice in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

“Folks want to send a local teacher to the state legislature,” Lukens said. “I think also electing a pro-choice candidate is important, as that’s what I was hearing time and time again.”

Wolfson, a mom from Oak Creek, focused much or her campaign on affordability in the largely rural district, a strategy that she credited for helping her win the Republican Primary in June. Wolfson had gained more than 80% of the vote in both of the district’s western counties.

Wolfson had not return calls from Steamboat Pilot & Today seeking comment as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The race was expected to be one of the closest in the state since new state legislative maps were drawn in October 2021. Through that process, an independent redistricting commission added Republican-dominated Moffat and Rio Blanco counties to the district and cut parts of Eagle County in the Roaring Fork Valley out of the district.

Based on eight statewide elections, the commission used to gauge competitiveness, the new district leaned slightly toward Democrats by just over 2 percentage points. A key focus for candidates has been courting unaffiliated voters, who make up a significant number of voters in the district.

In Routt County, where both candidates are from, Lukens was nearly doubling up Wolfson’s vote total, leading 8,148 votes to 4,214 as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“That makes me happy just to have such amazing support,” Lukens said. “This is the town, the county, that I grew up in, live in, and work in and I love this community so much.”