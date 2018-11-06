Democrats calling 2nd District race for Joe Neguse

Joe Neguse became the first African-American ever elected to Congress from Colorado on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The Lafayette Democrat won handily in the district, which includes parts of Eagle County and Summit County, as well as Boulder and Estes Park, earning roughly 65 percent of the vote. Republican Peter Yu received about 30 percent of the vote.

Neguse and Yu tossed their hats into the ring after Rep. Jared Polis announced he would not seek re-election in Colorado's second Congressional district.

Neguse, who is 34, will also be one of the few Millennials in Congress.

"I am so honored and humbled to have won the support of folks from across this incredible District," Neguse said on Tuesday. "With so much vitriol right now in Washington and our political system, we must remember that, while fear is contagious, so is hope.

"Tonight, I am deeply hopeful for the future of our country, as we work together to rebuild our democracy," Neguse added. "I will work each and every day fighting for progress for my district and our great state, and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and undertaking the work of governing to solve the pressing challenges of our time."

Visiting Vail during the campaign, Neguse said growing up in Colorado he saw a strong sense of community throughout the state, which he hopes to carry over to Congress.

"At the end of the day, irrespective of political party, you're working with folks who are your neighbors," Neguse said. "Fundamentally, we might disagree on some things, but we generally want all the same things. We want to be able to earn a living wage, we want to be able to send our kids to good schools, to afford to send them to college and take them for a hike on a Sunday afternoon and show them the trails that we've been so lucky to have enjoyed."