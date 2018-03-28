Democrats demand investigation into Cambridge Analytica’s role in Colorado election

The Colorado Democratic Party is calling on Attorney General Cynthia Coffman to investigate the role a British data analytics firm played in the 2014 election, calling the state "ground zero for the Cambridge Analytica scandal."

Coffman, a Republican who is running for governor, joined with 36 other attorneys general earlier this week in demanding answers from Facebook— but Democrats suggested the move didn't go far enough.

"Imagine someone broke into your house, but instead of investigating the burglar, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is only investigating the locksmith," said state Democratic Party Chairwoman Morgan Carroll in a statement. "In this case, it's even worse, given that the burglar — Cambridge Analytica — shared the loot with Coffman's political party."

The letter to Facebook that Coffman signed raised questions about privacy protections, but it did not name Cambridge Analytica. Her office did not respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday. But it's not clear what Democrats want the attorney general to investigate because they do not allege the company broke any state laws.

