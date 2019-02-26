Denver just made a big change on social-use cannabis: It will be permanent

One of the clouds over Denver's marijuana hospitality businesses is about to go away.

On Monday night, the Denver City Council decided in a 10-1 vote that the city should permanently allow "social" cannabis use at certain businesses in the city. Until now, the city's social-use laws were scheduled to expire at the end of 2020.

The change is meant to give some stability to businesses where people can vaporize or eat marijuana legally.

The social-use law approved by voters in 2016 included a four-year "sunset" date. But the industry has been slow to develop since then. So far, only two businesses have won a social-use license: a coffee shop in a strip mall and a new lounge on Broadway, which was recently closed and posted for sale.

