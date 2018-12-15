Denver loses U.S. bid for 2030 Olympics to Salt Lake City

The U.S. Olympic Committee will support Salt Lake City as the nation’s potential candidate for the 2030 Olympic Games, rejecting Denver’s unusual proposal for a privately funded Games in favor of Utah’s simpler and more popular proposal, the committee announced Friday.

The USOC now will work with Salt Lake City to prepare for the international selection process, which is expected to conclude with the International Olympic Committee session in 2023.

Salt Lake City and Denver were the final two competitors after Reno-Tahoe withdrew from the running this year. Salt Lake City proposed to run the Games for $1.3 billion, a relatively low sum, by reusing facilities from its 2002 Games. The Utah proposal had the unanimous support of the state Legislature, and a poll found 83 percent agreement among the state’s residents.

“It was very clear to us when we were there, in what they presented, that Salt Lake City very much understands the practical realities of hosting a Games, but also wants and supports what they represent and are very proud to represent the United States in just that,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the USOC.

