Denver Nuggets earn playoff berth years in the making

“We said what we wanted to do at the beginning of the season and that’s what we did. … Now we want to do something more,” Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AP

BOSTON — Sessions Harlan had never so much as gotten a public mention before Monday’s revelry at TD Garden, the night the Denver Nuggets clinched their first playoff berth since 2013.

Denver’s cheerful security guard perked up, though, as Nuggets coach Michael Malone, tucked in a back hallway near the visitor’s locker room, explained what the milestone meant to him.

“It’s a credit to our staff, players, security guards, training staff, everybody,” Malone said. “We’re a very close group. … When you come to work every day with good people who share the same work ethic and the same common dream and have the patience to see it through, that’s so powerful.”

A vision born out of pain from the last two agonizing seasons was finally realized Monday night when the Nuggets secured their first playoff spot of the Malone era. With 13 games remaining and two days before the Nuggets continue their East Coast jaunt in Washington, D.C., Denver can bask in its 114-105 win over the Celtics.

“It’s party time, man,” said Malone, his words ringing with excitement. “If you don’t celebrate it, we’ve worked too hard.”

